Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
550 buses – Newbridge Silverware Visitor Centre reports record year

Newbridge Silverware are on course for a record year for visitor numbers with 240,000 passing through the Museum of Style.

Promotions in the USA market in particular were successful, increasing the number of tourist bus visits to 550. Newbridge is planning to revamp the factory tour to bring an enhanced visitor experience.

An end of year event at the facility was compered by TV personality Noel Cunningham, who gave a hilarious guide to Christmas for invited guests, sharing great wisdom: “never mix the grape in the grain. If you have a member of the family who’s fond of the odd little drop of whiskey or whatever, make sure that they are isolated in a place where they cannot cause any havoc.

