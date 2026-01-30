A NEW class for Royal Caribbean Group as it confirms three Discovery Class ship orders

Royal Caribbean Group confirmed agreements with Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire France for the construction of its new Discovery Class ships. The deal includes two firm orders with options for four additional vessels. The first ship enters service in 2029 and the second in 2032.

The Discovery Class focuses on innovative design to deliver unique guest experiences and visits to destinations worldwide. Chantiers de l’Atlantique has built twenty-one ships for the group over four decades and currently constructs Oasis 7 and Celebrity Xcite. The partnership leverages advanced shipbuilding technology for future ocean vacations.

Jason Liberty shared The Discovery Class represents our continued commitment to shaping the future of vacations. These ships will be a showcase of what’s possible when design meets purpose, ultimately bringing the world closer to our guests.

Michael Bayley shared The Discovery Class introduces a bold new concept that puts our guests at the center of it all. It will deliver extraordinary, one-of-a-kind experiences, from cutting edge design to immersive moments, every detail crafted to surprise and delight guests in ways they’ve never imagined, all while visiting truly breathtaking destinations around the world.