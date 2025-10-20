‘A paradigm shift’ – Spain’s new tourism strategy to promote year-round activity

Pedro Sanchez

Spain has revealed its new Tourism Strategy 2030 at the Turespaña convention in Cáceres, aiming to modernise the sector, protect residents, and promote year-round activity.

The plan responds to a record 94m visitors in 2024 who spent over €126bn, with off-season arrivals growing three times faster than summer figures.

Hospitality wages have risen 18% since 2018, and short-term contracts have decreased, though progress remains limited. The strategy seeks to balance economic growth with sustainability, targeting a shift from seasonal beach tourism to diversified experiences.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described the initiative as a paradigm shift to prevent the country from becoming a victim of its own success.

Pedro Sánchez shared: “A paradigm shift – a plan to modernise the industry, protect residents, and ensure the country does not become a victim of its own success.”