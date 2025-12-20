Trending
Kevin O Ceallaigh Director of the Air Accident Unit

Air Accident Unit releases preliminary report into fatal EI-HPY crash in Waterford

The Air Accident Investigation Unit has released the Preliminary Report on the fatal accident involving the aircraft registered EI-HPY near Waterford on 20 November 2025. Bircan Dokuzlar from Turkey died when his single occupancy aircraft crashed while attempting to land.

The pilot declared an emergency due to low fuel pressure and an alternator issue with the left engine shortly after transfer to Western Radar. Shannon ATC transferred control back and provided weather information and approach options at Waterford Airport.

The pilot requested a direct approach citing the alternator off and low fuel pressure on the left engine. The controller denied start-up clearance to another aircraft and turned on full airport lighting to assist visual identification.

The aircraft impacted terrain in an agricultural field west of runway 03 seven seconds after entering a steep left turn. The controller pressed the crash alarm immediately after the impact. The pilot sustained fatal injuries. No fire occurred.

The AAIU deployed a team of inspectors to the site to commence the investigation.

Full report here.

