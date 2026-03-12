EU parliament debates major update to the Package Travel Directive

The EU is in the process of finalising a major update to the Package Travel Directive (PTD) to address gaps exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2019 Thomas Cook bankruptcy. As of March 11, 2026, the European Parliament is scheduled to vote on the final text agreed with the Council.

Under the revised rules vouchers for cancelled trips will be voluntary; travellers can refuse them in favour of a cash refund. Accepted vouchers must be valid for a maximum of 12 months, be transferable once, and remain protected if the company goes bankrupt.

: Organisers must refund travellers within 14 days. If a trader goes bankrupt, refunds must be processed within 6 months (extendable to 9 months in extreme workload scenarios).

Travellers can cancel without penalty (receiving a full refund) if “unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances” (e.g., pandemics, natural disasters) occur at their destination or departure point. Official travel warnings will be considered key evidence in these cases.

The existing “linked travel arrangements” category is being replaced with a uniform definition. A “package” now more clearly includes online purchases where a second service is booked within 24 hours via data transmitted from the first trader.

Organisers are now required to establish formal complaint mechanisms. They must acknowledge receipts within 7 days and provide a reasoned response within 60 days.

Once the directive is formally adopted (expected in early 2026) the law becomes official shortly after publication in the EU Official Journal. EU Member States will have 28 months to transpose the directive into their national laws. Member States must begin applying the new provisions within 6 months after the transposition deadline.