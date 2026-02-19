Trending
NIall Kearns Airport Director at Shannon Airport

Aer Lingus’ adds extra Shannon-CDG flight

The Shannon Airport Group has welcomed Aer Lingus’ add an extra weekly flight on the Shannon to Paris Charles de Gaulle route from 5 May. 

The new Tuesday service departs Shannon at 7.10am, joining existing Thursday and Sunday flights. The additional frequency operates until 20 October, providing greater choice for passengers travelling to Paris for business or leisure and improving connections through the European hub. The move builds on Aer Lingus’ existing services from Shannon to destinations including New York, Boston, and London Heathrow.

Ray O’Driscoll, interim CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, shared “We are delighted with Aer Lingus’ decision to increase frequency on the Shannon to Paris route. This enhancement is a significant boost for the region, strengthening our international connectivity and supporting the growing demand we have seen since the service launched in September 2024. The additional weekly flight will not only offer greater choice for business and leisure passengers travelling to the French capital but will also open up more opportunities for visitors from France to experience the Wild Atlantic Way and all that our region has to offer.”

The route supports inbound tourism to the Mid-West and reinforces Shannon’s role as a gateway for transatlantic and European travel.

