Aer Lingus enhances retail programme and in-flight experiences ahead of Christmas

Aer Lingus has confirmed a new inflight retail programme in partnership with dnata Catering & Retail.

The partnership extended to a five-year inflight retail contract across over 180 daily flights. Dnata managed product sourcing, procurement, warehousing, and technology provision. The range showcases Irish brands including Sculpted by Aimee, Tan Organic, and BPerfect. The airline revealed customer feedback will shape future offerings in the programme.

Recently announced upgraded in-flight menus and entertainment options include complimentary beer/wine in economy, new dining/amenity kits in Business Class, enhanced entertainment, and a new retail app, all driven by customer feedback to create a more seamless and modern journey from 2025 onwards, focusing on comfort, choice, and digital convenience.

Complimentary Drinks (Economy): Free beer and wine are now offered with meals in Economy class, a first for the airline, making journeys more enjoyable.

Upgraded Business Class: Enjoy new seasonal menus featuring Irish ingredients (like salmon, chicken, local cheeses) and light bites, plus new eco-friendly amenity kits with Jo Browne Ireland products.

New In-Flight Retail: Partnering with dnata Catering & Retail (dnata), they’ve launched a data-driven retail program via a new crew app for personalized shopping.

Enhanced Digital Experience: A revamped mobile app offers live flight status, airport wayfinding, and streamlined trip management, boosting user ratings and engagement.

Expanded Entertainment: More movies, boxsets, and TV shows are available, with content accessible via in-flight screens.

Consistent Hard Product: Focus on consistent comfort, connectivity, and lie-flat seats across the fleet.

Customer-Centric Design: Many upgrades, like the app and entertainment, were developed based on research and feedback from 1,300 customers.

Adrian Dunne, Chief Operations Officer at Aer Lingus, shared “The addition of inflight retail to the existing partnership we have with dnata will drive significant operational benefits, whilst enhancing our customer experience at the same time. The programme will be delivered via a new crew iOS app, which will allow for a data-driven product range tailored to our customers’ preferences and proudly showcasing a wide selection of Irish brands.”

Robin Padgett, CEO at dnata Catering & Retail, shared “This partnership takes our collaboration with Aer Lingus to the next level – uniting our expertise in catering, retail, and technology to create an exceptional onboard experience. Together, we’re delivering a modern, data-driven retail programme that celebrates Irish brands, improves efficiency, and enhances passenger choice.”