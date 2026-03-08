US postpones decision on Dublin airport cap retaliation for 30 days

The US Department of Transportation extends the deadline for action on a complaint against Ireland until at least 6 April.

The extension relates to the passenger cap at Dublin Airport. Airlines for America pushes for curtailment of Irish carrier rights to US destinations. According t the authorities, intergovernmental discussions continue to resolve the matter. The Irish department of Transport has reassured Washington that retaining the cap is not government policy.

Sanction options include curtailing Aer Lingus access to the United States, something the airline contends is an over-reaction.

US Department of Transportation shared “Intergovernmental discussions to resolve the matter and other significant related activities have occurred and are continuing.” naming US Department of Transportation. We have decided to extend for 30 days the period within which we must act.”