Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»US postpones decision on Dublin airport cap retaliation for 30 days
Bryan Bedford administrator of the FAA
Bryan Bedford administrator of the FAA

US postpones decision on Dublin airport cap retaliation for 30 days

0
By on Aviation

The US Department of Transportation extends the deadline for action on a complaint against Ireland until at least 6 April.

The extension relates to the passenger cap at Dublin Airport. Airlines for America pushes for curtailment of Irish carrier rights to US destinations. According t the authorities, intergovernmental discussions continue to resolve the matter. The Irish department of Transport has reassured Washington that retaining the cap is not government policy.

Sanction options include curtailing Aer Lingus access to the United States, something the airline contends is an over-reaction.

US Department of Transportation shared “Intergovernmental discussions to resolve the matter and other significant related activities have occurred and are continuing.” naming US Department of Transportation. We have decided to extend for 30 days the period within which we must act.” 

See also  Pan Européenne Air Service orders electric aircraft

Related posts:

Keith Glatz of A4AAer Lingus Responds to US Airlines on Dublin Airport passenger cap Mesfin Tasew Bekele CEO of Ethiopian AirilinesEthiopian Airlines Targets Australia Flights in 2028 Manuel Campos Sánchez-Bordona advocate general‘Slots are NOT property rights’ – NEW twist to saga of Dublin airport passenger cap as EU advocate general upholds IAA restrictions Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer Lingus‘€130m of business under threat’ – Aer Lingus submission asks US not to sanction airline over passenger cap
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.