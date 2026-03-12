Aer Lingus flies Jessie Buckley’s family to Oscars

Aer Lingus has flown Jessie Buckley’s family from Dublin Airport to Los Angeles for the 98th Academy Awards.

The airline rolled out the red carpet for Marina and Tim Buckley and Jessie’s sister Lily on flight EI069.

Aer Lingus has also transported other Irish nominees including Andrew Freedman and John Kelly for Retirement Plan. The airline operates up to six flights per week from Dublin to Los Angeles increasing to daily in summer.

By 2026 Aer Lingus’ North American network expands to 24 routes including new destinations Pittsburgh and Raleigh-Durham.

Donal Moriarty shared “Aer Lingus takes great pride in supporting Ireland’s film talent as they make their way to Hollywood for the Academy Awards. These are milestone moments, not only for the nominees themselves, but for their families and for Ireland. It is a privilege to play our part in such a special chapter for Irish film. We wish Jessie, the Retirement Plan team, and all of the Irish nominees and creatives attending this year’s awards the very best of luck.”