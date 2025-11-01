Aer Lingus flies through Manchester cabin crew strikes and braces for next series

Sharon Graham Secretary General of Unite union

The crew walked out from 30 October to 2 November, affecting 18 flights and 4,000 passengers bound for New York, Orlando and Barbados, with the airline rerouting services via Dublin to mitigate cancellations.

Aer Lingus faces renewed disruption to flights from Manchester Airport over seven days in November as 130 cabin crew members, represented by the Unite union, maintain strike action over pay and allowances.

Unite members rejected the carrier’s offer of a nine per cent increase in 2025 and three per cent in 2026, citing a starting salary of £17,640.25 that falls below the UK living wage and creates an €8,000 annual gap compared to Irish-based colleagues earning €29,833.26.

Further stoppages commence on 9 November, covering 9 to 11 November, 14 November and 16 to 18 November, potentially impacting 7,500 passengers on routes to the same destinations.

Aer Lingus plans to inform affected customers directly and offer re-accommodation options where possible. Unite accuses the carrier of union-busting by deploying non-unionised staff on short-haul legs to Dublin, allowing transfers to long-haul aircraft operated under separate air operator certificates.

The Manchester base, established in 2021 to serve the UK-US leisure market, generates projected profits of €32m from three routes with two aircraft, according to union data, while crew report second jobs to cover housing costs in the city. Aer Lingus maintains that its staff receive market-competitive rates following negotiations at the Acas conciliation service, and regrets the escalation that follows two prior pay deals recommended by Unite.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, stated on 28 October that the action stems from the airline prioritising profits over workers, with last year’s operating profit reaching €205 million.

Passengers face delays during the half-term period, with the airline urging checks on its website for updates amid the unresolved ballot outcome where 90 per cent of members supported industrial action.

Sharon Graham shared “It is outrageous that cabin crew working for such a profitable airline are struggling on such low wages and cannot afford the basics.”

Aer Lingus spokesperson shared “Aer Lingus notes with disappointment the outcome of the ballot for industrial action by cabin crew on its UK transatlantic routes.”