Aer Lingus commences winter routes to Turin and Geneva

Aer Lingus has commenced two new winter routes from Dublin to Turin and from Cork to Geneva with inaugural flights departing on Saturday last.

The Dublin-Turin service operates on Saturdays and Sundays until March 28 2026 providing access to alpine ski resorts like Via Lattea and Bardonecchia. Flight EI438 departs at 14:20 and takes over from TUI flight TOM1762. Passengers gain a new option for winter travel to the Italian city known for its alpine access. The route supports tourism during the ski season. Travellers benefit from Aer Lingus’ schedule reliability.

Flights from Cork to Geneva run weekly on Saturdays until March 28 2026 linking passengers to areas such as Morzine and Chamonix-Mont-Blanc. Both routes support seasonal escapes to cooler destinations. Travellers gain direct connections for winter sports and city exploration.

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer, Aer Lingus shared “We’re delighted to launch new winter services to Turin and Geneva, expanding our network and giving customers even more choice for seasonal adventures. Whether it’s chasing fresh snow in the Alps or seeking a city escape, these new routes from Dublin and Cork offer customers convenient connections to Europe’s destinations.”