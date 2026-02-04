Aer Lingus Regional confirms Dublin to Tours direct from June 6

Aer Lingus Regional has confirmed the launch of a new direct seasonal flight from Dublin to Tours, serving as the entry point to France’s Loire Valley. The service, operated by Emerald Airlines, will run once weekly on Saturdays from 6 June to 29 August 2026, with departures from Dublin at 15:35 and returns from Tours at 19:40. This route adds to the airline’s French summer offerings, which already feature connections to Rennes and Brest.

Tours provides access to the region’s renowned châteaux, vineyards, and cycling paths along the Loire à Vélo network. The city features a scenic river promenade and serves as a base for day trips to landmarks such as Chenonceau and Villandry. The new link aims to simplify journeys for passengers interested in cultural and scenic exploration in western France.

Ian Lough, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines, shared “we are delighted to introduce Tours as a new destination from Dublin for summer. As the only direct service between the two cities, this flight makes it easier than ever for travellers to explore the Loire Valley, with its stunning châteaux, world-class wines and picturesque towns. We look forward to commencing this service and have no doubt it will be a popular one.”