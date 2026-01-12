Aer Lingus Regional expands Belfast Southampton service

Aer Lingus Regional has confirmed a major expansion of its Belfast City to Southampton route for summer 2026.

The increase adds more than 17,000 seats and includes eight additional weekly flights starting in April 2026. A new Saturday mid-morning departure at 10:55 from Belfast City Airport pairs with an early-afternoon departure at 13:05 from Southampton Airport, timed to align with cruise boarding and disembarking schedules at one of the Engalnd’s busiest cruise ports. The changes address rising demand for cruise-linked travel and provide greater flexibility for passengers.

The expansion enhances regional connectivity from the centre of Belfast, with improved timings and frequencies supporting both leisure and business travellers ahead of the peak cruise season. Aer Lingus Regional has also launched a January sale offering up to 25 percent off fares for travel through to 12 June 2026 across its network. These additions build on the airline’s position as the dominant carrier at Belfast City Airport.

Emerald Airlines is the largest operator at George Best Belfast City Airport,

Ian Lough shared “We are delighted to offer even more choice, flexibility and conveniently-timed flights for passengers travelling between Belfast City Airport and Southampton. These additional seats and improved timings will offer passengers even more choice this upcoming Summer season” naming the Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines.

Ellie McGimpsey shared “At Belfast City Airport, we are committed to delivering strong regional connectivity from the heart of Belfast. The expansion of Aer Lingus Regional’s Belfast City–Southampton service further builds on this, particularly ahead of the peak cruise season. Combined with our excellent security times, these additional frequencies and enhanced timings will ensure our passengers enjoy greater choice and convenience this summer” naming the Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport.