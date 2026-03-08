Wineport Lodge reports 36pc profit increase

Wineport Lodge, the four-star hotel in Co. Westmeath, has reported a 36pc increase in post-tax profits, rising to €761,031 for its most recent financial year. This follows a challenging previous year where the business saw a 47pc drop in profits due to rising operational costs and reduced government grants.

Post-tax profits grew by 36pc to reach €761,031, up from roughly €559,636 in the prior year.

The company is owned on a 50/50 basis by Jane English and Ray Byrne. Pay for the two directors remained stable at €400,000. The average number of employees decreased slightly from 47 to 46 (44 in general staff and two in administration). The amount owed by the company to Jane English was reduced from €144,503 to €66,244.

Recent accounts show the hotel continues to invest in its property, including a previous proposal for three floating pod guest rooms to expand capacity on the shores of Lough Ree.

The hotel, located in Glasson, Athlone, is a member of Ireland’s Blue Book and is well-known as the original setting for the RTÉ series The Restaurant.