ALLI want for Christmas is an A321XLR – delivery of Aer Lingus EI-XLX Saint Brendan delayed until May

The Airbus A321XLR aircraft registered as EI-XLX (named after Saint Brendan) was due to be delivered to Aer Lingus at Christmas but now may be delayed until May.

The airline’s final A321XLR handover for the year would complete a series of fleet expansions focused on transatlantic routes. When last seen it had yet to have its first flight and was in open storage at Finkenwerder in Germany. Doors, panels, engines, exhausts and wheels have all been sealed.

EI-XLX is an A321XLR variant, designed for long-range efficiency with a two-class configuration (typically 16 business and 168 economy seats), enhanced fuel savings, and quieter cabins.

Airbus confirmed 657 total commercial aircraft deliveries through November 2025, with EI-XLX explicitly slated for December amid minor delays from supplier issues on A320 family components.

Aer Lingus received its first two A321XLRs (EI-XLR and EI-XLT) in December 2024, entering service on routes like Washington Dulles and planned for Nashville (starting April 12, 2025) and Indianapolis. EI-XLX will join a total of six units by end-2025, bolstering the airline’s North American network to 24 routes from Dublin, Shannon, and Manchester.

Once delivered, EI-XLX will support deeper penetration into unserved U.S. markets, aligning with Aer Lingus’s strategy for sustainable growth and connectivity via its Dublin hub.

A year old A321XLR has been out of action since a heavy landing at Dublin airport earlier in December.