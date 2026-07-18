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Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer Lingus
Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer Lingus since April 6, 2021

Aer Lingus to retrofit ten Airbus A330 & introduce Premium Economy in 2027

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By on News & Knowledge

Aer Lingus  plans to retrofit ten Airbus A330 cabins and introduce a Premium Economy class in 2027.

The Irish flag carrier will completely overhaul the interiors of 10 Airbus A330 widebody aircraft. 

The introduction of Premium Economy marks a significant shift in the airline’s long-haul strategy to capture higher-yielding passenger revenue amid intensifying transatlantic competition.

The cabin retrofit will complement the carrier’s ongoing rollout of high-speed SpaceX Starlink Wi-Fi across its long-haul fleet. 

The cabin refresh is part of a larger structural transformation aimed at boosting operating margins. This plan also includes reducing overall capacity by 6pc and cutting underperforming routes

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