Aer Lingus to retrofit ten Airbus A330 & introduce Premium Economy in 2027

Aer Lingus plans to retrofit ten Airbus A330 cabins and introduce a Premium Economy class in 2027.

The Irish flag carrier will completely overhaul the interiors of 10 Airbus A330 widebody aircraft.

The introduction of Premium Economy marks a significant shift in the airline’s long-haul strategy to capture higher-yielding passenger revenue amid intensifying transatlantic competition.

The cabin retrofit will complement the carrier’s ongoing rollout of high-speed SpaceX Starlink Wi-Fi across its long-haul fleet.

The cabin refresh is part of a larger structural transformation aimed at boosting operating margins. This plan also includes reducing overall capacity by 6pc and cutting underperforming routes