‘No more pillows’ – Emirates showcases U-Dream headrest to enhance sleep for economy passengers

Emirates introduced Safran’s eight-way U-Dream headrest on A350-900s.

The headrest moves vertically and tilts with padded wings folding around the head.

All A350s will receive it by end of 2026.

Installations on A380s and 777s will begin in 2027.

All 270 Boeing 777Xs ordered will arrive with U-Dream fitted.

Emirates is introducing Safran’s eight-way adjustable U-Dream economy-class headrest across much of its widebody fleet. The headrest is designed to cradle the neck and hold a passenger’s head in place during sleep, becoming the launch airline for Safran’s U-Dream system. The U-Dream headrest is already flying on three Emirates Airbus A350-900s, with remaining A350s to receive it by the end of 2026 and installations on refurbished A380s and 777s beginning in 2027.

President Tim Clark stated the U-Dream changes the game if the person wants to sleep by supporting the neck in full, and stated no more neck pillows are needed. The leather headrest moves vertically and tilts to accommodate passengers of different heights, with padded wings folding inward around the head and neck. All 270 Boeing 777Xs ordered by Emirates are also due to arrive with U-Dream fitted at the factory.

A 2023 Royal Netherlands Aerospace Center experiment found that sleeping in an economy seat produces poorer rest than sleeping at home. Recaro has offered six-way headrests for years, while Japan Airlines has adopted broader hammock-like supports. Emirates plans to install the headrest across its A350 fleet, future 777Xs and substantial portions of its existing A380 and 777 fleets.

Tim Clark, President of Emirates, shared, “The U-Dream changes the game if the person wants to sleep—by supporting the neck in full. No more neck pillows needed.”