AerCap reveals record profits due to aviation leasing boom as fleet increases to 3,500

AerCap Holdings N.V. has confirmed record financial results for the full year 2025 with net income of €3.45bn or €19.58 per share and adjusted net income of €2.48bn or €14.12 per share.

The Dublin based leasing company, largest in the world, added 103 aircraft (including options) to its order book and now has a fleet of 3,500 aircraft, engines and helicopters that were owned, managed or on order. The average age of the company’s owned passenger aircraft fleet as of December 31, 2025 was 7.3 years (5.4 years for new technology aircraft, 15.2 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.1 years.

The company generated lease revenue of €6.76bn and total revenues and other income of €7.81bn while recording €819m in gains on asset sales from €3.58bn in disposals.

Cash flow from operating activities reached €4.95bn and the firm returned €2.39bn to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Book value per share increased to €103.38 representing a 19pc rise from the previous year end.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of €0.37 per share payable in March 2026 alongside guidance for adjusted earnings per share of €11.02 to €11.94 in 2026 excluding gains on sale.

The company recognised recoveries related to the Ukraine Conflict of $43m, consisting of insurance settlement proceeds.

Aengus Kelly shared “We are pleased to announce another strong quarter for AerCap completing a year of record net income and earnings per share. These results reflect a robust performance across all our business lines. During the year we sold $3.9bn of assets for record gains on sale of $819m. We reinvested in our core business by purchasing $5.4bn of assets and added 103 aircraft firm orders and options to our order book while returning $2.6bn of capital to our shareholders. Given our strong results in 2025 and our positive outlook for the future we announced a new $1bn share repurchase program in December and today we are announcing an increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share. As we have always done in 2026 we will continue to look for opportunities to deploy capital attractively and create long-term value for our shareholders.”