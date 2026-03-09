‘MOST of the stranded Irish will be home by Monday’ minister says as attention turns to Doha & Kuwait

Minister Helen McEntee believes most Irish citizens stranded in the Middle East are expected to return home by Monday, with the focus shifting to those remaining in Qatar and Kuwait.

The government estimates around two thousand Irish citizens remain stranded in the region.

A government chartered flight from Oman arrived at Dublin Airport at 5am on Sunday morning. Passengers paid €800 each, with the State covering the remaining costs plus bus transfers and hotel accommodation.

Efforts continue through commercial flights and additional charters to facilitate returns, with Emriates maintain a fight from Dubai to Dublin in each direction every day. The Minister expects the majority to arrive home by Monday.

Helen McEntee shared “I am pleased to confirm the arrival into Dublin of a chartered repatriation flight from Oman. I want to welcome home all those who travelled on the flight we have chartered to assist those stranded in the Gulf region.”