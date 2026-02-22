Trending
Air traffic control union re-enters dispute resolution process with AirNav Ireland.

Air traffic control trade union representatives re-entered a dispute resolution process with AirNav Ireland.

Representatives received assurances that the semi-state company planned no use of its €310m cash pile to pay a dividend to the Government. Controllers in Dublin, Cork and Shannon demanded that the cash got used to fix the air traffic system.

Theys ay the system has become dependent on excessive overtime. Weeks saw airspace and runway closures at Irish airports at night when staff shortages left no cover for sickness.

The union Fórsa shared in a written statement “we have a struggling air traffic system that has become totally dependent on excessive overtime”.

