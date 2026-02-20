Airbus announces major investment in Belfast after acquisition

Airbus has revealed a major investment in its Belfast operation following the acquisition of part of the Spirit Aerosystems facility in December 2025.

The commitment involves substantial funding to the site located near the iconic Samson and Goliath cranes in Titanic Quarter.

In early December 2025, Airbus confirmed the completion of its acquisition of key Spirit AeroSystems assets in Belfast, which has now officially become Airbus Belfast.

Airbus has formally taken on approximately 1,550–1,600 employees at the Belfast site. Reports indicate the company plans to further expand operations, potentially announcing a significant number of new staff to support production goals.

The Belfast facility is being designated as a “centre of excellence” for the A220 wing, focusing on the manufacturing and assembly of composite wings and mid-fuselage sections.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury stated the company is “committing a lot of cash” to grow the Belfast operation and support a production ramp-up for the A220 passenger jet.

The acquisition was part of a complex three-way agreement where Boeing re-acquired Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7bn, while Airbus took over the specific sites dedicated to its own programs to ensure supply chain stability.

Airbus received $439m in compensation from Spirit to assume the currently loss-making operations, while paying a nominal fee for the assets themselves.

While Airbus now operates the A220 programs, the remainder of the Belfast operation (roughly 2,000–2,400 staff) has transferred to Boeing, operating as an independent subsidiary under the heritage name Short Brothers.

This move secures employment in aviation manufacturing and supports ongoing production of aircraft components and enhances Ireland’s role in the global aerospace sector.