Delegates arrive for tomorrow’s Aircraft Leasing Ireland Summit 2025 in Dublin intercontinental

Karl Griffin CEO of Genesis chair of Aircraft Leasing Ireland

Delegates are arriving in advance of tomorrow’s Aircraft Leasing Ireland Summit 2025 at the InterContinental Dublin.

The summit gathers industry leaders, global lessors and stakeholders to examine leasing as a driver of economic growth, global connectivity and innovation. Ireland manages over 10,000 aircraft through 19 of the world’s largest 20 lessors based in Dublin.

Sessions focus on sustainability through innovative financing and ESG leasing practices. Discussions will cover measures to maintain Ireland’s position as a global hub for aircraft leasing, an innovation forum which will address technology and digital transformation in leasing and aviation services and talent and skills sessions to identify strategies to attract, develop and retain professionals in the sector.

The event follows announcements from Aircraft Leasing Ireland emphasising Ireland’s role in leasing over half the world’s fleet.