Airlines await safety clearance for Venezuela flights

Iberia, Air Europa, and Plus Ultra are poised to resume flights to Venezuela, awaiting a positive safety report from Spain’s Aviation Safety Agency (AESA), with expectations of a return by February or March 2026.

The routes were suspended amid a US FAA warning against overflying Venezuelan airspace until 2 February, following military tensions including a US assault on Caracas and President Nicolás Maduro’s capture on 3 January. Interim President Delcy Rodríguez’s leadership has eased some risks, but instability persists.

Prior to the crisis, Iberia operated daily Madrid-Caracas flights, Air Europa five weekly, and Plus Ultra three. Venezuela’s Civil Aeronautics Institute discussed positioning Caracas as a hub, though past sanctions on airlines for suspensions complicate matters.

The Madrid-Caracas routes has been suspended due to ongoing security concerns amid Venezuela’s political instability. Industry insiders suggest that flights could restart as early as February or March, provided safety for travellers, crew, and aircraft is assured.

