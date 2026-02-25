‘Suspending Dublin airport cap has unlocked 12pc increase in aircraft seats’ – Alice Mansergh at IHF Conference

Tourism Ireland managing director Alice Mansergh told delegates at the Irish Hotels Federation Annual Conference in Killarney that Ireland needs to uplevel expectations around food and accommodation, as outdated perceptions persisted, while competing against premium-priced Northern European destinations such as Iceland and Norway.

Speaking on a panel discussion on the next chapter for Irish tourism” she said Tourism Ireland was constantly assessing which markets would drive future growth. The United States remained the most valuable visitor source market, and despite geopolitical disruption in the previous year, US visitors increased by 7 per cent. She observed that uncertainty had become the new certainty, yet people continued to take holidays amid daily headlines. Increased air access from the US required Tourism Ireland to make the most of those opportunities.

Great Britain stood as the nearest neighbour and highest-volume market. Mansergh mentioned an upcoming Channel 4 travel show co-funded by Tourism Ireland featuring Martin Kemp, which aimed to encourage repeat visits by showcasing depth in what Ireland offered.

Mainland Europe, with 450 million people on the doorstep, had not grown at the same pace as the US recently. Thanks to the minister’s policy and the government’s market diversification strategy, Tourism Ireland planned to invest more in that region. She noted the need to

Long-haul markets such as China and India did not yet deliver the bulk of revenue for most operators, but Tourism Ireland aimed for them to play a future role.

Mansergh described the removal of the Dublin Airport passenger cap as very important. The cap had remained enforced until the end of March in the previous year. With the cap now on hold and under legal review, spring 2026 showed 12 per cent more seats island-wide, including regional and Northern Ireland airports, compared with the previous spring. Growth at Dublin Airport drove most of that increase.

She linked the change to unlocked potential for new routes, including increased connectivity with China and India, more frequency from mainland Europe, and new US services such as Raleigh-Durham, which opened access to an 11 million population catchment in North Carolina.

Mansergh expressed delight that addressing the cap featured in the Programme for Government. A bill had been introduced to empower the Minister for Transport to amend or remove the cap. She believed strong momentum on the legislation would benefit the entire industry.

Alice Mansergh revealed that the new national tourism plan included over 70 recommendations with a major focus on healthy growth from diverse markets.

