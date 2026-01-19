American Airlines introduces centennial livery on first aircraft

The first aircraft bearing American Airlines special centennial logo have taken to the air. The livery features the number 100 with infinity-inspired rings, which will appear across digital platforms, booking processes, airport signage, in-flight entertainment, and as decals on more than 1,500 aircraft in the fleet.

American Airlines will mark its 100th anniversary (centenary) on 15 April 2026, commemorating a century since its inaugural mail flight in 1926.

The celebrations, under the theme “Forever Forward,” began in early 2026 and will continue throughout the year, focusing on honouring the airline’s legacy of innovation, connection, and customer service while looking ahead to the future.

Several special liveries have been designed: one on a Boeing 737 with a design of silver infinity rings in varying grey tones and a mica finish, debuting in January 2026; and another retro-inspired “Flagship” livery applied to a Boeing 777-300ER, evoking an original historical design with modern updates, including refreshed cabin interiors.

The airline is launching 100 new daily flights from its Chicago O’Hare hub starting in spring 2026, boosting operations by about 30pc to reach 500 daily departures and enhancing connectivity to numerous destinations.

Passengers can expect limited-edition onboard experiences, such as special amenity kits, pyjamas, in-flight dining items, and other commemorative treats throughout 2026.

A dedicated microsite at aa.com/american100 provides historical insights, team member stories, details on the airline’s evolution, and opportunities to purchase centennial merchandise.

Ireland’s Aer Lingus is celebrating its 90th birthday on May 27.