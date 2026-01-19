Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»American Airlines introduces centennial livery on first aircraft
Robert Isom CEO of American Airlines
Robert Isom CEO of American Airlines

American Airlines introduces centennial livery on first aircraft

0
By on Aviation

The first aircraft bearing American Airlines special centennial logo have taken to the air. The livery features the number 100 with infinity-inspired rings, which will appear across digital platforms, booking processes, airport signage, in-flight entertainment, and as decals on more than 1,500 aircraft in the fleet.

American Airlines will mark its 100th anniversary (centenary) on 15 April 2026, commemorating a century since its inaugural mail flight in 1926. 

The celebrations, under the theme “Forever Forward,” began in early 2026 and will continue throughout the year, focusing on honouring the airline’s legacy of innovation, connection, and customer service while looking ahead to the future.

See also  Protests pose 'grave risk' to Shannon airport operations – Conal Henry

Several special liveries have been designed: one on a Boeing 737 with a design of silver infinity rings in varying grey tones and a mica finish, debuting in January 2026; and another retro-inspired “Flagship” livery applied to a Boeing 777-300ER, evoking an original historical design with modern updates, including refreshed cabin interiors.

The airline is launching 100 new daily flights from its Chicago O’Hare hub starting in spring 2026, boosting operations by about 30pc to reach 500 daily departures and enhancing connectivity to numerous destinations.

Passengers can expect limited-edition onboard experiences, such as special amenity kits, pyjamas, in-flight dining items, and other commemorative treats throughout 2026.

See also  Charleroi taxes will lead to Ryanair cuts in services – Michael O'Leary

A dedicated microsite at aa.com/american100 provides historical insights, team member stories, details on the airline’s evolution, and opportunities to purchase centennial merchandise.

Ireland’s Aer Lingus is celebrating its 90th birthday on May 27.

Related posts:

Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair record December sees growth back to 7pc after seasonal blip Ann Marie Farrelly CEO of Fingal county councilDublin airport plans new mortuary and cargo village campus Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer LingusALLI want for Christmas is an A321XLR – delivery of Aer Lingus EI-XLX Saint Brendan delayed until May Kenny Jacobs CEO of Dublin Airport‘Snow globes ARE allowed’ – Dublin Airport gets over busies pre-Christmas day & expects 115k passengers on December 28
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.