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Christine Coachmen of Royal Caribbean
Christine Coachmen of Royal Caribbean

America’s Got Talent Live to lead entertainment programme on Royal Caribbean Legend of the Seas

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America’s Got Talent LIVE will debut on Legend of the Seas in August in the Royal Theatre. The show features acts from the global Got Talent universe, including magicians, musicians, acrobats and aerialists.

It marks the first time the Got Talent format headlines a show at sea.

Legend of the Seas offers 7-night Western Mediterranean voyages from Barcelona and Rome before Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale. The ship includes entertainment such as Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, AquaTheater acts and Absolute Zero ice performances.

Christine Coachman shared “At Royal Caribbean, we are constantly redefining live entertainment at every turn, bringing jaw-dropping performances to life across stage, air, water. America’s Got Talent LIVE on Legend of the Seas is the perfect expression of that vision,”

Erica Gadecki shared “We’re thrilled to bring Got Talent to an all-new at sea experience as we set sail for the first time with Royal Caribbean,”.

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