‘Aviation is a fantastic, rewarding industry for women as well as men’ – Willie Walsh

Female representation at senior levels in aviation has increased significantly, Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA, has said during an update on the progress of the industry’s 25by2025 initiative, which aims to increase female representation in senior roles and technical positions within airlines.

Willie Walsh told the annual end of year media briefing by IATA in Geneva that the campaign has met its main objectives. Four women now serve as CEOs on the IATA Board of Directors. Airlines have placed gender diversity on their agendas and accepted the need for visible female leadership.

The aviation sector has historically been male-dominated, particularly in pilot and engineering roles. Progress in these areas continues, though change will take time. Recruitment and retention of talent remain challenges for the industry as a whole, but the focus on gender equality has helped attract more women to aviation careers.

The 25by2025 initiative has highlighted opportunities for women in technical and leadership positions. Airlines report encouraging figures from the campaign. Walsh stated that the forthcoming progress report is expected to confirm that targets have been achieved.

The industry must maintain momentum and continue to present aviation as a rewarding career for both men and women.

Mr Walsh told the invited delegates: “There are great opportunities in all the areas and in particular the technical areas for women. I think it’s an industry we’ve made good progress, but I don’t think we can afford to relax. We have to continue to get the message out there that this is an exciting fantastic rewarding industry for men and for women.”