Aramark Renews Partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland

Aramark Ireland has renewed its partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland for third consecutive term on 14 November.

Volunteers deliver JAI programmes including STEAM, financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship to schools nationwide.

The partnership reaches more than 800 students across Ireland since inception with professional expertise in classrooms.

Programmes connect learning to future careers and spark curiosity among students. Aramark supports JAI evolution on themes such as sustainability and inclusivity.

Joanne Doyle shared “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland for the third year. It is truly inspiring to see the enthusiasm and commitment of our people who volunteer their time to empower students. Our volunteers see firsthand the difference these programmes make, building confidence, curiosity, and practical skills among students. We are excited to continue this journey, helping students reach their fullest potential.”

Elaine O’Brien Lynch shared “Aramark’s long-standing partnership is a shining example of how business and education can come together to make a tangible difference. Their volunteers consistently bring passion and professionalism to every classroom visit, helping young people build the skills and confidence they’ll need to thrive.”