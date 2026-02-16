Clare’s Armada Hotel in Spanish point announces €2.5m expansion

The family-owned Armada Hotel in Spanish Point, County Clare, has completed a €2.5 m investment to expand its offerings through the refurbishment of the adjacent Armada House. This project, which opened in February 2026, is expected to increase the group’s occupancy by 20pc.

The expansion centered on the renovation of a historic building dating back to 1810, situated just 70 metres from the main hotel. The new facilities include:

Accommodation: 13 high-end, “boutique style” bedrooms and suites, many featuring sea views of the Atlantic.

Dining & Social Spaces: Mabel’s Dining Room, which serves breakfasts featuring produce from the hotel’s own farm, along with an elegant parlour, lounge, and a dedicated Champagne Room.

Events & Business: High-tech conferencing facilities housed in converted stables and an art gallery featuring a curated Mick O’Dea collection.

Design: The interiors were designed by renowned designer Suzie McAdam, blending heritage architecture with contemporary elements.

Guests staying at the newly expanded Armada House receive premium services while maintaining access to the main hotel’s infrastructure:

Perks: Welcome cocktails on arrival, complimentary tea and coffee in communal lounges, and a nightly turndown service with handcrafted chocolates.

Hotel Access: Residents can use all facilities at the nearby 89-bedroom Armada Hotel, with a shuttle service provided for the short trip if needed.

Exclusive Use: The property is also available for “exclusive book-out” requests for private groups, weddings, or corporate retreats.

This €2.5 m investment follows a previous €3 m redevelopment completed in 2022 that added a 90-seater restaurant and an ocean bar. The hotel is notable for being the first hotel in Ireland to achieve B Corp status, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and community impact.