‘One in eight million chance’ – IATA reports eight fatal accidents and 394 fatalities in 2025

IATA has release end of year safety figures confirming eight fatal accidents and 394 fatalities in 2025, with an all-accident rate standing at 1.32 per million flights in 2025 and 51 accidents among 38.7m flights.

The eight fatal accidents and 394 onboard fatalities and a fatality risk of 0.17. The most common accidents include tail strikes, landing gear events, runway excursions and ground damage with no loss of control inflight accidents.

IATA member airlines record an all-accident rate of 0.72 per million flights. Regional data shows Africa with the highest all-accident rate at 7.86 while Europe records zero fatality risk in 2025.

The most common accidents in 2025 were tail strikes, landing gear events, runway excursions, and ground damage. This underscores the importance of take-off, landing, and ground handling safety measures. Notably there were no loss of control inflight (LOC-I) accidents in 2025. It is the second time this has been achieved (previously in 2020) and is significant as LOC-I are a leading cause of fatalities.

Airport facilities contributed to 16% of accidents in 2025. This reinforces the need to fully respect global standards for runway safety areas, frangible installations within safety zones, and the effective mitigation of hazards such as runway surface contaminants, inadequate markings or lighting, and obstacles within protected areas or near runways.

“Airport infrastructure and runway environments play a critical role in accident outcomes. In several events, rigid obstacles near runways increased accident severity, likely turning otherwise survivable occurrences into fatal ones. All airports and regulators should continuously review runway safety areas and the structures near runways for compliance with global safety standards,” said Walsh.

IOSA airlines: Airlines on the registry of the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) had an all-accident rate of 0.98, significantly lower than the 2.55 recorded by non-IOSA carriers. The all-accident rate of IATA member airlines was 0.72 per million flights, significantly lower than the 3.09 for non-IATA members. All IATA member airlines capable of being IOSA-audited are on the IOSA registry.

Fatality risk, which measures the potential for loss of life increased to 0.17 per million flights, higher than 2024 (0.06) and the five-year average (0.12). The increase in fatality risk was driven by a small number of fatal accidents. For example, Air India 171 (with 241 fatalities) and PSA Airlines flight 5342 (with 64 fatalities) accounted for over 77% of all loss of life on board aircraft in 2025.

Africa: With seven accidents in 2025, the all-accident rate improved from 12.13 per million sectors in 2024 to 7.86 in 2025, which is below the five-year average of 9.37. Africa (AFI) recorded the highest accident rate of any region. The fatality risk increased from zero in 2024 to 2.19 in 2025. The most common accident types in 2025 were runway excursions and ‘other end state’. A review of ‘other end state’ cases (where precise categorization cannot be made for various reasons including insufficient information) since 2018 shows that the AFI region accounts for the majority of these events, underscoring the need for improved compliance with state investigation obligations under Annex 13 of the Chicago Convention. Of accidents involving AFI-based operators, 71pc involved turboprop aircraft.

Asia-Pacific: With six accidents in 2025, the all-accident rate improved from 1.08 per million sectors in 2024 to 0.91 in 2025. This was better than the five-year average of 0.99. Fatality risk remained unchanged at 0.15 in 2025 when rounded to two decimal places, although the precise rate declined slightly. The most common accident types in 2025 were ground damage and tail strikes.

Commonwealth of Independent States: With four accidents in 2025, the all-accident rate increased from 1.44 accidents per million sectors in 2024 to 2.74 in 2025, exceeding the region’s five-year average of 2.26. The fatality risk increased from zero in 2024 to 0.69 in 2025. All accidents occurred with turboprop aircraft, including one fatal controlled flight into terrain (CFIT) event that resulted in 48 fatalities.

Europe: With 11 accidents in 2025, the all-accident rate improved from 1.48 per million sectors in 2024 to 1.30 accidents in 2025. This was higher than the region’s five-year average accident rate of 1.11. The fatality risk rate was zero in 2025, an improvement from 0.03 in 2024. The largest proportion of accidents were related to inflight damage and tail strike.

Latin America and the Caribbean: With five accidents in 2025, the all-accident rate improved from 1.84 accidents per million sectors in 2024 to 1.77 accidents in 2025. This was better than the five-year average of 2.02. The fatality risk decreased from 0.37 in 2024 to 0.26 in 2025. The largest proportion of accidents was runway excursions.

Middle East and North Africa: With one accident in 2025, involving a runway excursion, the all-accident rate improved from 1.09 accidents per million sectors in 2024 to 0.53 in 2025 and was also better than its five-year average of 1.01. Fatality risk has remained zero since 2019.

North America: With 16 accidents reported in 2025, the all-accident rate rose from 1.49 per million sectors in 2024 to 1.68 in 2025, which was above the region’s five-year average of 1.33. The fatality risk rate increased from zero in 2024 to 0.21 in 2025. The most common accident types in 2025 were ground damage and tail strike.

North Asia: With one non-fatal tail strike accident, the all-accident rate was unchanged from 2024 at 0.16 per million sectors in 2025. This was better than the region’s five-year average of 0.18 accidents per million sectors. Fatality risk has remained zero since 2023.

Willie Walsh shared “Flying is the safest form of long-distance travel. Accidents are extremely rare and each one reminds us to be even more focused on continuous improvement through global standards and collaboration guided by safety data.”

“Civil aircraft must never be placed at risk from military activity—deliberately or accidentally. When tensions rise, governments must share timely risk information, ensure effective civil–military coordination, restrict airspace where needed, and provide airlines with sufficient information for their own risk assessments.”

“GNSS interference events are deeply concerning. Airlines rely on GNSS for safe and efficient flight operations. While system redundancies support safe operations in the face of these deliberate acts, immediate steps by governments and air navigation service providers are needed to improve situational awareness and enhance mitigation tools for pilots.”