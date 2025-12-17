IALPA withdraws strike threat at cargo airline ASL Ireland

IALPA has withdrawn its threatened strike action at ASL Ireland.

Pilots planned a 16-hour stoppage from the evening of December 16 but have withdrawn the threat as parties signed an Industrial Relations Agreement at Workplace Relations Commission. Members are preparing to ballot on an agreement. All industrial action has ceased with piltos returning to normal work.

Daniel Langan, Vice-President of IALPA shared “After a number of weeks of negotiation, IALPA would like to thank the WRC for their conciliation service which ultimately led to agreement being reached, with an Industrial Relations Agreement acceptable to both IALPA and ASL. Our members now will have their say in the matter by way of secret ballot.”

ASL Airlines shared in a written statement: “ASL Airlines is pleased that today’s talks have led to the suspension of strike action and hopes that both parties can now move to substantive negotiations towards a full and final resolution in the New Year.”