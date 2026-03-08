CCPC Legal costs spiral ten-fold due to Ryanair dispute over dawn raid on headquarters

Legal fees at the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission rise to €882,023 in 2024 from €88,709 in 2023.

Approximately 75pc of the increase relates to defending proceedings started by Ryanair. The case follows a search of Ryanair facilities at Dublin Airport on 8 March 2024 by CCPC and Italian authority officials.

The High Court reserves the matter of costs until the conclusion of the ongoing proceedings.

Remaining costs stem from enforcement activity including prosecutions, inspections, and compliance notices.

CCPC shared “Approximately 75pc of the legal fees incurred in 2024 concerned the cost of defending proceedings initiated by Ryanair against the CCPC, following an inspection carried out on behalf of the Italian competition authority. These proceedings are ongoing and the High Court has reserved the matter of costs until its conclusion.”