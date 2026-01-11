Bahamas reveals plans for new cruise port in Mayaguana

New port and cruise terminal in Mayaguana.

The Government of the Bahamas has confirmed plans to enhance the island of Mayaguana with a new port and cruise terminal. This project forms part of a public-private partnership aimed at infrastructure updates. The initiative involves Global Lead Consultant Group Limited collaborating with local authorities.

The investment unfolds in three phases: first, a temporary marine offloading facility and deep-water port; second, a new cruise terminal; third, another port with upgrades for larger ships and land developments. Details are being finalised for future release. The development seeks to strengthen Mayaguana’s role in cruise activity and regional trade.

Located in Southeast Bahamas, the island sits near major shipping routes to the Panama Canal, South America, and Europe. Ownership will be shared among the Government of The Bahamas, the Mayaguana Island Development Fund, and Global Lead Consultant Group Limited. Preliminary estimates suggest over 2,000 jobs from construction and operations.

Shared in a written statement “The Mayaguana Island Development Fund component is intended for the direct benefit of Mayaguana, and the partners have indicated an intention to engage the community on the use of those funds.”