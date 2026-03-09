Holyhead port disruptions extend into SECOND day as ferries divert to Liverpool

Ferries between Dublin and Holyhead face cancellations and delays due to technical problems with a vessel in Holyhead.

Stena Line said the Sunday disruption is due to a technical issue with the Stena Adventurer ferry berthed at the port. Irish Ferries reported that the Ulysses sailing fails to berth at Holyhead at 11:00 GMT on Sunday for what it called extraordinary reasons.

A Monday sailing from Dublin at 10:15 GMT diverts to Liverpool with passengers then coached to Holyhead. Disruptions continue into the second day with further cancellations including the Stena Estrid at 4:00 this morning and the Stena Adventurer at 10:00.

Stena Line shared “the port developed a technical issue which needs to be resolved before the ship can leave Holyhead Port. We are working hard to resolve this issue as soon as possible”