Neil Gillam Port Manager Holyhead

Holyhead port disruptions extend into SECOND day as ferries divert to Liverpool

Ferries between Dublin and Holyhead face cancellations and delays due to technical problems with a vessel in Holyhead.

Stena Line said the Sunday disruption is due to a technical issue with the Stena Adventurer ferry berthed at the port. Irish Ferries reported that the Ulysses sailing fails to berth at Holyhead at 11:00 GMT on Sunday for what it called extraordinary reasons.

A Monday sailing from Dublin at 10:15 GMT diverts to Liverpool with passengers then coached to Holyhead. Disruptions continue into the second day with further cancellations including the Stena Estrid at 4:00 this morning and the Stena Adventurer at 10:00.

Stena Line shared “the port developed a technical issue which needs to be resolved before the ship can leave Holyhead Port. We are working hard to resolve this issue as soon as possible”

