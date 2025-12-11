Barcelona El Prat airport rolls out security checks to access terminal

Barcelona’s El Prat airport has introduced stringent new security protocols requiring checks before entering terminals, aiming to fortify protections against potential threats in line with European standards.

Passengers must now pass through scanners and bag inspections at perimeter points, potentially adding 10-15 minutes to pre-flight routines during the busy Christmas rush.

Airport authorities assured minimal disruptions while emphasising the measures’ role in safeguarding the 50m annual travellers. The airport says this upgrade reflects broader efforts to modernise Spanish aviation infrastructure, blending advanced technology with efficiency to maintain El Prat’s status as a top European gateway.