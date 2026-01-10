‘BASELESS’ – Kenny Jacobs responds to allegations by DAA of sexism, misogyny, racism, homophobia & ageism

Dublin Airport Authority chief executive Kenny Jacobs has described as ‘baseless’ allegations of sexist, misogynistic, racist, homophobic, and ageist behaviour lodged in a High Court affidavit by the DAA Board and its chairman Basil Geoghegan.

The allegations related to comments alleged made by Mr Jacobs to or about daa employees. Mr remains suspended from his position at the operator of Dublin and Cork airports following a decision by the board in December.

Mr Jacobs initiated High Court proceedings on 8 January against daa to seek the lifting of his suspension and his return to work. He also seeks declarations that the board has prejudged his removal from office and that he cannot expect a fair hearing in a proposed investigation into his conduct. The case is listed to return to court soon.

He states that an investigation by senior counsel Mark Connaughton cleared him of these and other serious allegations last year. He has further described claims that he caused suicidal ideation among employees as false and has denied interference in procurement processes.

In court documents, Jacobs claims he has suffered physical and mental harm from the suspension and related board actions, including the prescription of medication for anxiety and insomnia. He maintains commitment to the role and states he would return to work immediately if permitted.

The suspension followed months of disputes between Jacobs and the daa board, including the failure of a proposed exit package valued at around €960,000 after the Minister for Transport declined to approve it.

