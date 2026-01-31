Belfast’s Bedford Hotel opens for bookings ahead of Mayday launch

The Bedford Hotel in Belfast has opened for bookings open from 1 May following transformation of the historic Scottish Mutual Building into an 82-bedroom boutique property with restaurant private dining and cafe bar.

General manager Mike Gatt leads the operation with executive head chef Noel McMeel overseeing culinary offerings focused on local ingredients and training for emerging talent. The hotel aims to celebrate Ireland’s food story.

Noel McMeel previously headed kitchens at Castle Leslie Lough Erne Resort and Ebrington Hotel. The May 1 opening follows acquisition by Martin Property Group in 2022 and management by Focus Hotels. Room rates start from £299 rising to £319 on opening night.

Mike Gatt shared Noel’s appointment represents a cornerstone in our vision to make The Bedford Hotel a culinary landmark for Belfast. His reputation for excellence and his deep respect for Irish ingredients align perfectly with our ethos. Together, we will set a new benchmark for food and hospitality in the city.