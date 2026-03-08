Belgium faces five days of public transport strikes with full airport stoppage anticipated on Thursday

Severe travel disruption is anticipated in Belgium due to strike action affecting public transport from Sunday 8 March until Thursday 12 March, with a general strike on 12 March.

Travellers face potential impacts on trains and other services as strike action remains an ongoing issue in the country.

Travellers are strongly advised to reschedule any flights or critical trips planned for Thursday, March 12 when a 24-hour nationwide general strike impacts transport, education, and healthcare on 12 March. Brussels Airport (BRU) expects a “near zero” departure schedule. Authorities warn that all departing passenger flights will likely be cancelled.

If your flight is cancelled on Thursday, look for rerouting through Amsterdam (AMS), Paris (CDG), or Frankfurt (FRA), as Belgian airports may be inaccessible.

Local public transport faces major disruptions across Brussels, Flanders, and Wallonia. For travel within Brussels, consider using the Floya app to find shared bikes or cars, as taxis are expecting extreme demand and a four-fold increase in advance bookings.

Passengers are advised to consider moving travel to March 11 (before the general strike peaks) or Friday, March 13.

The rail strike will affect all SNCB national services and international links from 8 March at 10pm until 11 March at 10pm.