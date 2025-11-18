Best4Travel acquires Just Split travel’s five shops in three counties

Jeff Collins and Jim Vaughan shake hands on the deal

Jeff Collins’ Best4Travel has acquired Jim Vaughan’s Just Split Travel Group adding five branches in Rathfarnham, Ballyfermot, Kilnamanagh, Limerick and Portlaoise.

The deal strengthened Best4Travel’s position with 15 retail branches a growing online presence and Holiday Experts homeworking division. Best4Travel planned two new consumer websites launch of in-house system Bestie and first AI development in December 2025. The company employed nearly 60 staff and focused on cruising touring North America and luxury holidays.

The acquisition supported nationwide expansion and developments in 2026 and beyond.

Jeff Collins shared “By adding Just Split to the Best4Travel Group, this will make us stronger going into 2026 and beyond.”