Best4Travel brings 2025 managers conference to Greece

Best4Travel’s have held their 2025 Managers Conference which began with strategic meetings in Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath, followed by a four-night trip to Halkidiki, Greece, visiting Sani Beach Resort, Ikos Olivia, and Zelia Halkidiki Resort.

The conference focused on business strategy, team collaboration, and enhancing luxury travel offerings for 2026 through direct supplier relationships. Fourteen senior team members and holiday experts participated, combining training with a reward for their year-long efforts.

Visits to five-star resorts aimed to deepen product knowledge, ensuring seamless client experiences through strengthened partnerships with tour operators and hoteliers. The event was supported by key trade partners, reinforcing Best4Travel’s commitment to high standards and customer experience.

Jeff Collins shared: “Our managers have shown incredible commitment, and this trip is our way of recognising that hard work while preparing for the challenges of a fast-changing travel industry.”

Michelle McManus shared: “Bringing our managers together allows us to collaborate, discuss challenges openly, and strengthen the connection across all our shops.”

Yvonne McCormack shared: “Maintaining excellent relationships with our key tour operators and hotel partners ensures that when our clients travel, their experience is seamless.”

Ciara Foley shared: “By experiencing these resorts first-hand, we can expand our luxury offering for 2026 and beyond, ensuring our clients always have access to the very best.”

