Blessing of aircraft to go ahead at Dublin airport at Christmas

Dublin Airport has confirmed the annual blessing of the planes will proceed in the run-up to Christmas, maintaining a practice that originated with Aer Lingus aircraft in 1947.

The ceremony, which expanded over decades to encompass all grounded planes at the facility, now accommodates representatives from multiple faiths following adjustments made in 2024 to comply with enhanced aviation security measures. Father Des Doyle, the airport chaplain since 2008, will lead the ritual, supported by his established airside clearance obtained through Garda vetting equivalent to that required for operational staff.

The event coincides with the airport’s closure on 25 December, when a minimal crew, including fire and rescue personnel and airport police, remains on site to handle emergencies. Passengers and employees have utilised the multi-faith prayer room in Terminal 2 for spiritual reflection throughout the year, with the blessing serving as a collective invocation for safe travels during the peak holiday period.

Airport operator daa integrated the tradition into broader festive activities, which include performances by over 40 local schools, choirs, and acts such as the Dublin Gospel Choir on Christmas Eve, alongside live broadcasts from RTÉ 2FM’s Breakfast Show and Virgin Media’s Ireland AM.

The blessing follows a 2024 controversy when initial reports suggested security protocols might restrict access, prompting secular groups to request equivalent non-religious observances; daa resolved the matter by permitting landside alternatives while preserving the core airside event for cleared participants.

Aer Lingus, as Ireland’s flag carrier and the tradition’s founder, continues to name its fleet after Irish saints, a nod to the ceremony’s historical roots when the airline acquired its first aircraft post-World War II.

This year’s iteration aligns with record passenger forecasts of 1.8 million traversing the terminals from 18 December to 5 January, up 22 per cent from the previous season, equating to an additional 330,000 travellers.

The airport’s Christmas Roadshow, which visited 15 nearby schools to engage over 5,000 children with themed performances, concluded last week, while fundraising initiatives through staff busking and jumper days target support for Good Shepherd Cork, Little Blue Heroes, and Critical over Christmas.

No specific date for the blessing has been disclosed beyond its placement before Christmas Eve, though past events occurred on 25 December with a general prayer over the airfield rather than individual aircraft due to the volume of grounded jets. The practice draws from Vatican approval for aviation blessings, linking flight to spiritual safeguarding, and remains open to attendees of all beliefs as per daa policy.

As the airport braces for its busiest pre-Christmas day on 21 December with 110,000 expected movements, the ceremony underscores continuity in a facility that handled 32 million passengers in 2024. DAA provides a multi-faith prayer room in Terminal 2 for people of all faiths and spirituality.

Dublin airport shared in a written statement: The annual “blessing of the planes” at Dublin Airport will also take place in the run up to Christmas, which will be open to all faiths wishing to attend.