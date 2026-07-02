Celebrity River Cruises launches before and after stays

Celebrity River Cruises launched Before and After Stays for 2027 and 2028.

Programmes run for two or three nights in four European cities.

Each stay includes one Discovery Collection tour per day led by locals.

Guests receive premium hotel accommodation and daily breakfast.

Celebrity offers 33 sailings in 2027 and 160 in 2028.

Celebrity River Cruises has launched before and after stays for pre and post cruise experiences in European cities. The two and three night programmes start in Prague and Budapest in 2027 with Amsterdam and Lausanne added in 2028. Guests receive premium hotel accommodation, locally led tours, daily breakfast and ship transfers.

Local experts lead Discovery Collection tours each day with options themed around history, food, art and culture. In Prague guests follow trails of alchemists or explore beer heritage while in Amsterdam they engage with street art scenes. The stays extend the onboard experience with Celebrity Cruises signature hospitality and centrally located high end accommodation.

The programmes handle all details in advance and include optional premium experiences. Celebrity River Cruises offers 33 sailings in 2027 and 160 in 2028 across the Rhine and Danube to over 50 destinations. The company collaborates with local organisations to support communities along the rivers.

Laura Hodges Bethge shared “Every element of a Celebrity River Cruises sailing is designed to bring guests closer to Europe’s culture, history and people, onboard and ashore.”