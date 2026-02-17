HERE are the SIX itineraries for the Brand USA destination immersion fam departing April 23

Brand USA has released the 2026 Destination Immersion itineraries (formerly known as MegaFam), for English and Irish travel agents. In partnership with Aer Lingus, American Airlines and British Airways the programme will host 60 top agents on six road trip experiences across the United States departing 23 April 2026.

The 11th annual Destination Immersion programme is designed for 60 top-selling travel agents from England. and Ireland to explore diverse U.S. regions ahead of a collective finale in Seattle, Washington. The itineraries aim to deepen knowledge of US destinations during a key year enhancing outbound tourism opportunities from Ireland.

The six itineraries cover various regions, focusing on iconic landmarks, cultural history, and scenic routes:

Carolina Charm: A journey through the Carolinas starting in Raleigh, North Carolina, continuing to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and ending in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Southwest Splendor: A route from Las Vegas, Nevada, through Arizona’s canyon heights to Phoenix.

Golden State Gems: A coastal California tour visiting Santa Monica, San Diego, and Huntington Beach.

Route 66 Roots: A historical road trip from Chicago, Illinois, to St. Louis, Missouri, highlighting the “Mother Road”.

Southern Sounds: A musical and cultural trip from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Fort Worth, Texas.

Pacific Adventure: An exploration of the Pacific Northwest featuring Portland, Oregon, and various sites in Washington State.

Key Programme Details