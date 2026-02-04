Brussels Enterprise Court confirms Ryanair baggage policy

Ryanair has welcomed the decision by the Brussels Enterprise Court, which affirms that the airline’s cabin baggage policy aligns fully with European Union regulations and prior legal precedents.

Beyond the core baggage issue, the ruling extended to other aspects of Ryanair’s operations, rejecting claims related to dynamic pricing, seat allocation, family seating arrangements, and baggage information presentation. The court deemed these practices lawful and not detrimental to consumer choice.

Regarding seat selection, it observed “It cannot be considered that the way in which RYANAIR operates is likely to significantly impair the consumer’s freedom of choice.”

On family seating, the judgement affirmed “It cannot be argued that RYANAIR’s practice is illegal. This grievance lacks merit.”

For baggage details, it stated “This is not objectionable This grievance lacks merit.”

The ruling clarifies that passengers are permitted a complimentary underseat bag of reasonable dimensions and weight, sufficient for personal items while adhering to safety standardsand rejected the argument that airlines must incorporate larger overhead locker bags into base fares without additional charges.

The court was asked to address Ryanair’s compliance with Article 23 of Regulation 1008/2008, emphasising that Ryanair’s policy satisfies the requirements outlined in the Court of Justice of the EU’s Vueling judgement. The judgement dismissed the notion that carriers are obligated to provide free transport for larger carry-on items destined for cabin compartments.

Ryanair says the verdict aligns Belgium with a series of similar rulings from courts in Italy, Germany, Spain, and the EU level, reinforcing airlines’ autonomy in pricing optional services like expanded baggage options.

The court downgraded Test Achats’ status as a ‘qualified entity’, limiting its capacity to initiate representative actions or benefit from certain legal privileges in future disputes. Overall, the decision bolsters Ryanair’s position in ongoing debates over low-cost carrier models, emphasising consumer benefits through flexible, affordable travel options while upholding regulatory compliance.

The Brussels Enterprise Court ruled “It cannot be argued that Ryanair does not comply with Article 23 of Regulation 1008/2008. This baggage meets the requirements of Regulation 1008/2008, as specified by the Court’s case law.”

“Neither Article 23 nor the Vueling caselaw requires an air carrier to accept free carryon baggage of a size larger than that authorised by Ryanair. Test achats argument that Ryanair is legally obliged to include free carriage of carry on baggage to be placed in the cabin luggage compartments is not upheld. This grievance lacks merit.”

Ryanair’s Dara Brady shared “We welcome this clear and comprehensive ruling confirming—once again and in line with EU and national courts across Italy, Germany, Spain, and the CJEU—that Ryanair’s cabin bag policy is fully compliant with EU law. Our free underseat bag meets all legal and safety requirements, and customers continue to enjoy Europe’s lowest fares by choosing only the optional services they wish to purchase. We also note the Court’s finding that Test Achats was unlawfully granted ‘qualified entity’ status, significantly reducing its ability to bring abusive and unfounded actions of this kind.”