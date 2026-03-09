Irelandia releases Progress Report on its Pathfinder for Irish Aviation

Irelandia releases a Progress Report on its Pathfinder for Irish Aviation initiative that updates the status of five core policy recommendations from May 2025.

The report confirms extensive stakeholder engagement across Ireland following the initial Pathfinder proposals. A new Derry to Dublin air route launches in 2026 under a PSO scheme while no progress occurs on a Cork to Belfast route.

Airlines including Aer Lingus, Ryanair, ASL and Emerald express demand for 400 new pilots per year. The Government pomulgated legislation in February 2026 to remove the thirty two million passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

Irelandia advocates for preferential tax treatment, increased apprenticeships and financing support to expand MRO capacity island wide.

Declan Ryan shared “the debate initiated by Pathfinder has prompted extensive engagement by various stakeholders across Ireland. I encourage the Government to be ambitious and forward thinking as they prepare a national Aviation Industry Strategy in 2026.”

