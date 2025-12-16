Bus Éireann in increase Expressway fares by 5pc

Bus Éireann’s Expressway service is to increase fares by 5pc on average from January 2026 from 7 January 2026.

Adult single fares rose by a minimum of 50 cents. The service added 30 coaches to its fleet in 2026. The increases offset rising operating costs including fuel.

Andrew Yates shared “the fare adjustments were necessary to offset the ongoing rise in operating costs and to ensure we can continue delivering a high-quality, reliable service to our customers. We have seen substantial increases across our cost base, especially fuel, and this step is essential to maintain current service levels and support the communities we serve. This increase allows us to continue investing in our fleet, including the delivery of 30 new coaches next year. These upgrades are vital to providing the highest standard of service for our passengers.”