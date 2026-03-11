Doolin Ferry Company adds second vessel to fleet

Doolin Ferry Company is to add a second vessel to its fleet ahead of the peak tourism season. The boat is undergoing construction in Istanbul as a sister ship to the Cliffs of Moher Express.

The new vessel joins later in the year. It supports trips to the Aran Islands and Cliffs of Moher from Doolin. The company opened for the season at the end of February.

This addition follows the 2025 launch of the Cliffs of Moher Express, which was the largest and most advanced passenger ferry to ever operate from Doolin Pier.

Cliffs of Moher Express (2025): A 300-seater, €4 million flagship vessel. It features a state-of-the-art stabilisation system to combat motion sickness, a retractable canopy for all-weather comfort, and eco-friendly solar-powered technology.

Strategic Expansion (2022): The company acquired the assets of its main competitor, the Liscannor Ferry Company, which added the Star of Doolin, Spirit of Doolin, and Doolin Discovery to its operational fleet.

MV Doolin Express (2018): This high-speed ferry remains a key part of the fleet, having originally halved sailing times to the Aran Islands.

The company now operates a diverse range of vessels to serve different needs. Aran Islands & cliffs tours are served by the high-capacity ‘Express’ fleet, including the flagship 300-seater. The Doolin Odyssey, an exclusive custom-built RIB (Rigid Inflatable Boat) with a 5-person capacity, is used for private “Seafari” tours

Doolin Ferry Company shared “we’re excited to reveal that a second NEW vessel is joining the Doolin Ferry fleet” Doolin Ferry Company as the fleet becomes more modern, eco-friendly and fast for sea access