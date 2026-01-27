Call for Streedagh Spanish Armada cannons to be brought back to Sligo’s new museum

Sligo Director of Services Emer Concannon has revealed that the masterplan for the new museum initiative would be finished by July.

Lobbyists have advocated for the inclusion of the Spanish Armada narrative in the centre and said returning the cannons to Sligo could establish the site as a leading attraction in the north west, as existing facility in Grange lacks sufficient space for all artifacts.

The Spanish Armada incident in 1588 involved the destruction of three ships at Streedagh amid a storm, leading to the deaths of over 1,100 men. The vessels remained buried under sand until their discovery in 1985, with three bronze cannons recovered at that time. Subsequent severe storms approximately 30 years later exposed nine additional cannons.