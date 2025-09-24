Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Cancellations at Dublin airport today include Heathrow and Amsterdam

Cancellations at Dublin airport today include Heathrow and Amsterdam

0
By on Aviation

Cancellations at Dublin Airport today

  • Amsterdam KL1136@08.55 & inbound KL135
  • Heathrow EI160@12.30
  • Amsterdam KL1140@13.20 & inbound KL139
  • Amsterdam inbound KL137 arr 10.25

Related posts:

Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer LingusSceptred skies: The ‘who’s who’ of the saints whose names feature in the Aer Lingus fleet Giovanni Pitruzzella of AGCM, Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del MercatoRyanair to appeal fine imposed by Italian competition commission after controversial Dublin raid Patrick Shanahan CEO of Spirit AerosystemsLondon Competition Authority green lights Boeing acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems Belfast operation Christophe Guittard of Qatar AirwaysQatar Airways to relocate to the New Terminal One at New York JFK in 2026
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.