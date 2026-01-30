Carlton Hotel Dublin Airport launches platinum chapter escape for 20th anniversary

The Carlton Hotel Dublin Airport has confirmed the launch of The Platinum Chapter Escape to mark its 20th anniversary.

The limited-edition package offers luxury accommodation and curated extras for travellers seeking relaxation before or after flights. Priced from €565 for two people sharing, the offer runs from Monday 9 February until the end of the year.

The package includes a Rooftop Balcony Suite, champagne and macarons on arrival, dinner and cocktails at Runway 28, exclusive amenities such as a sleep mask and Rituals wellbeing sets, full Irish breakfast, direct shuttle to Dublin Airport, and lounge access at the airport. The four-star hotel positions the experience as a calm alternative to travel stresses with reliable service and proximity to the airport. Guests can book directly through the hotel website.

Shared in a written statement from the Carlton Hotel Dublin Airport: the Platinum Chapter Escape reflects two decades of exceptional service, thoughtful hospitality, and convenient access just minutes from Dublin Airport.